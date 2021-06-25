Feldspar Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for feldspar has been registering substantially high growth over the past decade, driven by expanding production facilities and increasing number of new entrants in the flat glass manufacturing industry and increasing production of automotive vehicles in developed and developing countries. Increasing demand for glass and ceramic from various end-use industries is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global feldspar market.

Use of ceramics continues to remain relatively high in the construction and housing sectors. Rapid urbanization and increasing construction projects – commercial as well as residential – is driving demand for ceramic tiles and sanitary ware and glassware products for deployment in offices and homes and apartments. Feldspar is used in a ground form as filler in the manufacturing of ceramic products. Ceramic tiles are used for various purposes, including flooring and walls, in bathrooms and toilets in the form of tiles, urinals and commodes, and wash basins. Ceramic products are also used to ensure high level of hygiene at laboratories and medical centers. Ceramic tiles are also widely used in the hospitality industry in kitchens and a range of other areas. Ceramic is a mixture of clay and other minerals such as feldspar, sand, and quartz, which are baked or hardened using heat.

The market report on the Feldspar market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Feldspar market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Feldspar Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Feldspar business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Feldspar market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Feldspar market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Feldspar Market include are:

I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, EczacÄ±baÅŸÄ± Holding A.Åž., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Plagioclase Feldspar K-Feldspar



Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Online Offline



End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Glass Industry Ceramics Industry Fillers Others



Region wise performance of the Feldspar industry

This report studies the global Feldspar market status and forecast, categorizes the global Feldspar market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Feldspar Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Feldspar Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Feldspar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Feldspar Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Feldspar Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Feldspar Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Feldspar Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Feldspar products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Feldspar Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

