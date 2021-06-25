Fertility Testing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the global fertility testing market was valued at 403.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 702.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.

Advacare Pharma (U.S.), AVA, Babystart (UK), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (U.S.), Sensiia (UK), Taidoc, Medical Uebe (Germany), Valley Electronics (Switzerland) are the key players in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fertility testing market on the basis of product, mode of purchase, type, application, distribution channel, end use and region: Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026) Ovulation test kits Saliva & Strip Based Monitor Touch Screen Fertility monitors Urine-Based Monitors Pregnancy Rapid Test Line Indicators Strip/Dip Sticks Mid-Stream Device Cassettes Other Fertility Monitors Basal Body Temperature, Cervical Mucus, Perspiration Monitoring Male Fertility Testing Product Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026) OTC & Non Prescription Prescription based Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026) HCG Blood test HCG Urine test FSH Urine test Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026) Female fertility testing Male Fertility Testing Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026) Pharmacies Drugstores Online Sales Hypermarkets & Supermarkets End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026) Home care Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Others



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Fertility Testing sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Fertility Testing industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Fertility Testing industry

Analysis of the Fertility Testing market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

