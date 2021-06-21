Flat Glass Market Size, Growth Overview and Demand with Leading Participants – Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass Company, Corning and More

The global Flat Glass market is forecast to reach USD 189.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulated flat glass is experiencing increasing deployment because it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves comfort inside the building. The improved properties of sound insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to stimulate demand. Factors such as growing urbanization, the increase in the real estate sector, the use of solar products, and product innovation are providing substantial stimulus for market growth. The growth of the solar energy market, due to the growing dependence on renewable energies, as well as the subsidies available for energy storage, will propel the growth of the studied market. As there are only a few products involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be replaced by others. However, fluctuating commodity prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a significant effect on the overall price of flat glass products, which undermines market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for ~43% of the global increment in flat glass area demand in 2027. Growth will be primarily from broad advancements in industrialization and urbanization throughout the region. Several other Asia-Pacific countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to rank amongst the world’s fastest-growing flat glass markets. India is forecasted to become the world’s largest net importer of flat glass has fueled investment in production in several other Asia-Pacific countries. Malaysia is the leader, where massive investments are driving substantial capacity expansions which could make Malaysia the second largest Asia-Pacific flat glass producer behind China.

The construction industry is the most-significant end-user segment in the market studied. Besides, the current trend of smart city projects should also stimulate demand for flat glass. Glasses are widely used in the construction industry, in windows, facades, doors, interior partitions, railings, and storefronts, among other parts of the building, thus offering the possibility of floating glasses.

Body-tinted Float glass is a new type of glass, in which molten dyes are added for coloring having solar radiation absorption properties. This type of glass saves energy, reduces the penetration of heat into buildings, and offers a striking visual effect.

The Asia Pacific construction sector has grown steadily in recent times due to the presence of rapidly growing economies, rapid urbanization, and increased infrastructure spending. The growing presence of international companies in the Asia-Pacific region has also generated demand for the construction of new offices, production houses, buildings, etc., thereby driving the growth of the construction sector in the region.

Moreover, international suppliers are moving their manufacturing base to the Asia-Pacific region. It may be due to the availability of inexpensive unskilled and skilled workers in the area. Fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in India, China, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart and energy-efficient technologies as advanced construction practices have a positive influence on the request for flat glass.

Key participants include Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass Company, Corning, China Glass Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro, Guardian, Euroglass, Cardinal, and Schott, among others.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flat Glass market based on the product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Toughened Glass

Basic Float Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated Glass

Coated Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sheet Glass

Rolled Glass

Float Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Automotive

Solar Energy

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Flat Glass market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Flat Glass market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

