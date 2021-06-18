Flotation Reagents Market Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview to 2027

Flotation Reagents Market Size – USD 4.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Stringent regulations regarding the safeguarding of environment.

Flotation Reagents are chemicals that are used in various industries according to the products manufactured. Their high demand is fed by their increasing utility in the water and wastewater treatment, explosives and drilling, and mineral processing industries, among others. These chemicals are used for separation of materials from water depending upon their solubility and cohesion with water molecules. The Flotation Reagents market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.8% in terms of value, from USD 4.36 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 6.89 Billion by 2027.

The increase in demand for freshwater owing to its depleting sources is leading to the growth of the flotation reagent market. The need for better water treatment, owing to several stringent environmental regulations implemented are creating a huge demand for these chemicals. The usage varies from the purification of coal to the cleansing of precious minerals. The industry effluents are also being treated so as to retain the quality standard of exhaust materials and to make them reusable again.

Key participants are BASF SE, Cytec Solvay Group, Clariant AG, Kemira OYJ, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel, SNF FLOERGER SAS, Evonik, and Orica, among others.

The previous-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of flotation reagents pose limitations in the market. These factors include strict policies for using mining chemicals which pose a hazardous threat to the environment. Consistent research and developments in the flotation reagents market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of these chemicals.

The population of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this young populace is also increasing. The developing countries are looking at China and India as the global market leaders for the flotation reagent market. These countries consist of over 35% population across the globe and application in wastewater treatment in this region will grow at a very high rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flotation Reagents Market on the basis of reagent type, application type, end-users, and region:

Reagent Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Flocculants

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Explosives and Drilling

Mineral Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Industrial Waste and Sewage Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

The flocculants segment in the flotation reagents market is set to experience the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. This is owing to its increasing utility in a variety of mines, mineral processing plants, and purification of minerals, among others.

Mineral processing segment held a market share of 27.6% in the year 2018. This significant share is derived due to the increasing utility in purification procedures, which involves aeration of minerals in water in the presence of these chemical reagents, leading to the attachment of air bubbles and, in turn, levitation of certain minerals.

Industrial waste and sewage treatment category is predicted to observe the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing regulations and strict policies invoked by authoritative bodies in order to control and restrict the usage and effluent of hazardous wastes. Waste products are being treated to make these materials reusable and less toxic for the environment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are rapidly catching up with the growth in the flotation chemicals. This is primarily due to the rapid influx of investments from different mining corporations along with regulations imposed by the governing bodies on wastewater treatment.

