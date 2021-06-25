Food Colors Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

Extensive rise in processed food consumption and quick service restaurants are the major driving forces of the market.

Market Size – USD 4.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – The growing trend of cuisines with intense flavors and aesthetic appeals.

New York, May 8, 2020 – The Food Colors market is projected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027. The market demand is expected to be propelled by an increase in food consumption. Growth in the natural colors market segment is driven by customer preference for healthy and natural colors of the food. Moreover, this industry development is driven by the rise in disposable cash flow and the increasing growth of quick-service restaurants across the globe.

With globalization, people around the world are consuming diverse cuisines with different flavors and aesthetic appeals. This has provided a considerable incentive for food color manufacturers to create and implement new ways of expanding their client base.

In order to enhance characteristics such as thermal and pH stability, the industry players concentrate on research and development of new products or use cases. These companies invest extensively in their R&D and maintain a firm competition on the basis of product quality & price, since each source is derived from the same source in its pure form.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the food color development rates as the chemical manufacturing units have been affected. The reduced market demand for food and nutritional products would negatively affect the demand patterns of cosmetic ingredients and other forms of food additives due to social restrictions and lockdown policies, as all restaurants are shut down, and the supply chain of distributors is also disrupted.

Further key findings from the report suggest

To maximize the appeal, food colors are added to food products or beverages. Pigment and dyes are the most prevalent colorants added in the form of liquid, liquid gel, gel paste, and powder applied to food products and beverages.

The growth of the global market for natural food colors propelled by main factors such as increasing food & beverage demand due to rapid population growth, quick service restaurants and ability to raise product appeal and recognition of the beneficial impact of natural colors. Companies are designing advanced technologies for processing food colors.

In recent years, all of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, contributing to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

In January 2020, AFC spa, Aromata Group holding firm, joins forces with Nactis Flavours, a significant French business, under a new holding named Nactarome. This acquisition will allow the Group to accelerate growth plans and improve its overall portfolio range in both natural and sustainable products.

In July 2019, Sensient Technology collaborated with Starbucks to create the tie-dye Frappuccino as a limited-time seasonal drink that used yellow-orange color with dashes of yellow, red, and blue colors sprinkled.

Key participants include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kalsec, Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Fiorio Colori SPA, FMC Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Dohler Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Inc. (DDW), and Naturex S.A., among others.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global food color industry report based on product type, pigments & chemicals, application, form, solubility, and by region for this study:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Natural-Identical

Caramel

Pigments & Chemicals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Anthocyanin

Chlorophylls

Canthaxanthin

Charcoal

Saffron

Turmeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Processed Food

Confectionery

Oils & Fats

dairy Products

Sweets

Bakery

Meat & Poultry

Pharmaceuticals

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Gel

Paste

Powder

Solubility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Dye

Lake

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Some of the important question for the stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Food Colors Market:

Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding opportunities for the market in 2021?

Q 2. What are the several business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?

Q 3. What are the most encouraging and high-development scenarios for the Food Colors market showcased by applications, types, and regions?

Q 4.What market segments grab the most attention in Food Colors Market in 2021 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the major players controlling and impacting the Food Colors Market?

Key pointers of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Food Colors Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacturer Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 11 Business and Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix

