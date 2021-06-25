Food-Grade Gases Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market. Global food-grade gases market revenue growth is also being driven by research and development and various technological advancements to enhance shelf life and maintain quality of packaged and frozen food products.

Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP) opens up more lucrative opportunities for packaged food product manufacturers to deploy technologies based on freezing and chilling to reduce microbial growth in food products. In addition, major companies are increasingly investing in packaging technologies such as cryogenics and Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) that enhances the shelf life of dairy products, retains taste and texture of food products, and reduces need for natural and artificial preservatives in food and beverages.

The market report on the Food-Grade Gases market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Food-Grade Gases market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Food-Grade Gases Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Food-Grade Gases business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Food-Grade Gases market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Food-Grade Gases market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Food-Grade Gases Market include are:

Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, and Praxair Technology, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food-grade gases market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Carbon Dioxide Nitrogen Argon Oxygen



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Freezing Chilling Packaging Carbonation



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Frozen Products Vegetables Dairy Products Meat & Seafood Beverages



Region wise performance of the Food-Grade Gases industry

This report studies the global Food-Grade Gases market status and forecast, categorizes the global Food-Grade Gases market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

