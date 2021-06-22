Food Texture Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2026

Influence of presentation of food on consumers, overall appearance, taste, demand for confectionary products in the market innovative products are the drivers of the market.

Market Size – USD 11,460.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends- Healthy diet coupled with its appearance is emerging as an important factor for manufacturers –

The global Food Texture market was valued at USD 11,460.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 18,837.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The sensation of food texture plays a crucial role in influencing consumers’ liking and preference of a food product. Food textures help in retaining the nutrients and also prevent microorganism’s growth, which results in extended shelf life. Textures observe full applications in dairy products, ice creams, confectionaries, chocolates, jams, bakery items, sauces, dressings, soups, and beverages. Cellulose derivatives, starch, gelatin, and algae extracts are usually used as food textures. Gelatin is used to preserve whipped cream and mousses; confectionery, such as gummy bears and marshmallows; starches are added to liquids, usually while heating.

The key players of the market are CP Kelco, Tate and Lyle PLC, Ingredion Inc, DuPont, Kerry Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Naturex, Puratos Group, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Consumer preference is important to the food manufacturer, who wants to gain as wide a share of the market for the product as possible, thus there is an increasing demand for food texturing agents

Among the texture characteristics, hardness (firmness) is one of the most important parameters, which is often used to determine the freshness of food.

Springiness, cohesiveness, adhesiveness and gumminess are significant properties for the texture evaluation for meat-based products

Analysis of consumer complaint data on food products indicates that there is scope for considerable improvement in textural properties of foods that are presently produced, especially processed foods

Emulsifiers are the most popular types of food textures being used, and are expected to see a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period

Use of food texture agents in bakery products is also big business, commanding an estimated market valuation of USD 6,363.03

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food texture market on the basis of source, type, functionalities, application and region:

On the basis of type, the food texture market has been segmented as follows:

Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Specialty Starch

Others

On the basis of source, the food texturizing agents market has been segmented as follows:

Plant-based

Animal-based

Synthetic

Others (Microbes, sea weeds etc)

On the basis of functionality, the market has been segmented as follows:

Thickening

Gelling

Emulsifying

Stabilizing

Others

On the basis of application, the food texture market has been segmented as follows:

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Poultry & meat

Ready to Cook & Eat

Sauces, soups & dressings

Other convenience food

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Food Texture market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2019 to 2026 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

