Food Ultrasound Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

Market Size – USD 117.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – rise in the number of multi-functional and combination-based ultrasound technologies, focus on sustainable production and processing methods

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Ultrasound Market was valued at USD 117.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 196.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This technology has continuously been under the scanner of scientific research in order to make it an energy-efficient and time-saving aid for the F&B processing industry. Today, the food ultrasound market has witnessed a lot of technological advancement and is helping in performing quality assurance, emulsification, homogenization, microbial activation, and many other functions.

Ultrasound is a versatile and innovative technology which is used in the F&B industry for many applications such as analysis and processing including freezing, drying, tempering, cutting, homogenization, antifoaming, filtration, degassing, and extraction among others. Ultrasound can be used as a promoter or alternative to food processing methods. Ultrasound is also being used as an effective preservation tool in many F&B processing methods with applications in fruits & vegetables processing, cereal products, proteins, enzymes, and diary among others. There are numerous advantages of using ultrasound for effective food processing. This includes effective mixing of ingredients, reduced energy, increased mass transfer, reduced temperature, and increased production rate. Due to the elimination of microorganisms, enzymes, and other harmful content without destroying nutrients of foods, it can be used as an alternative method to thermal treatments in the food preservation techniques.

Food ultrasound finds useful application in the meat processing industry and the growing global meat demand is accelerating the growth of this market. The sector is well-established in the developed countries of North American and Europe. It is expected to witness considerable growth in the Asia-Pacific region where the industry is becoming well-regulated and law adhering. Moreover, ultrasonic devices are readily becoming more in line with sustainable technologies. Though, increasing investments on research & developments and high costs associated with them, together with the technological hindrances in a few underdeveloped and developing countries are posing challenges to the market growth. However, the sector is mostly expected to overcome it and record a modest growth rate during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By function, quality assurance holds the most prominent share in the global food ultrasound market. This is because of the current F&B industry scenario where there is an increasing focus on safety and strict adherence to the related norms.

Ultrasonic technologies used currently have an enhanced antimicrobial capacity against a wide range of microorganisms, and they are becoming increasingly popular over the conventional thermal sanitization methods. They help in preserving the chemical properties of processed products and do not alter the taste.

Food ultrasound technologies are becoming more process-efficient and timesaving in nature. They are offering a solution to the wastage concerns by promoting operational efficiency and assuring the quality of processed products.

An important function of this technique is microbial inactivation. The process helps in lowering the impact of foodborne pathogens, thereby preventing food spoilage because of contamination by different microorganisms. This helps in enhancing the shelf-life of products, which is important consideration of the F&B industry today.

By product, meat and seafood is the most prominent segment. Ultrasonic technologies aid in the pickling process and result in a shortened processing time for these products.

The growing demand for frozen food is also boosting the growth of this market. Ultrasonic freezing and ice crystallization of processed products is chemically non-invasive and accelerates the freezing rate.

This technology also helps in removal of specific allergens from processed items. This is an excellent opportunity for the market as manufacturers are focusing on cleaner and free-from product labels.

By region, North America is the largest market. The region has invested several years into research about ultrasonic technologies and is home to some of the most prominent market players.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to an increased focus on safety and a rapidly building technological base in fast-growing countries such as India, China, Singapore among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented this market on the basis of frequency range, function, product, and region:

Frequency Range (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

High Frequency Low Intensity

Low Frequency High Intensity

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Quality Assurance

Microbial Activation

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others

Product

Meat & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Benefits of Global Food Ultrasound Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

