Food Waste Management Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 34145.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4 %, Market Trends– Rising renewable energy demand, and need for reducing green-house gas emission

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Waste Management Market was valued at USD 34145.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52195.6 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Accumulation of food wastage is becoming a critical problem worldwide. Increasing wastes is posing various threats like environmental pollution, scarcity of dumping land, and health risks to individuals. Moreover, such wastes are increasingly contributing to carbon footprint and greenhouse emissions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, around 1.3 billion tons of food, which account for one-third of the world’s food, is either lost or wasted.

Impacts of such wastes include GHG emission and climate change, water footprint, nutrient loss, sanitation, ecological impacts, and economic impacts. Greenhouse gases like CO2, methane and nitrous oxide are emitted at various stages of its life cycle including processing, refrigerating, transporting, and disposing of wastes in landfills or dumpsites

In low-income countries, almost 50% of the total wastes are left uncollected, and around 60% of it consists of food and organic material. The main drivers of Food Waste Management include services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and households. Prevention of wastage, redistribution to people, sending to animal feed, recycling by composting, incineration with energy recovery, and proper disposal are the critical steps in the Food waste management market.

Rising disposable income and improving the standard of living are likely to imply more consumption of products which will lead to the generation of more wastage in the upcoming years. Moreover, wastage is on the rise from developing economies which lack adequate cold storage infrastructure, warehousing and transportation facilities, etc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Anaerobic digestion process helps reduce methane emissions from rotting food in open dumps. It also prevents the emission of carbon dioxide and carbon black by substituting traditional fuel like firewood, charcoal, and dung cakes with biogas.

Water is essential to plant and animal life and therefore for the production of food for human consumption. In places where rainfall is not adequate or seasonal, water is extracted from groundwater aquifers and surface water bodies for irrigation. The production of food that is wasted and the uncontrolled disposal has an impact on surface water as well as groundwater bodies

With a growing population and its increasing wealth and consumption, there is increasing pressure on the already limited agricultural land supplies to produce even more products. Wastage further exacerbates the problem of food security. For millennia human beings have lived in generally rural environments where the recycling of food and agricultural waste and human excreta to soil has been a continual practice.

Globally, about 50% of wastes are sent to landfills while 13 to 33% of wastes are still being openly dumped in lower and middle-income countries. The food and other organic waste in the landfills and dump sites can lead to parasitic and gastrointestinal diseases in the populations living and working near the site, including women and children. Organic waste in dumpsites attracts vermin, flies, birds and other carriers of communicable diseases and those that prey on them, further increasing the health risk via transfer to the food chain

Biofuels like biodiesel and bioethanol are produced in large quantities. Edible plant oils like soybean, grapeseed, and canola oils are used for manufacturing biodiesel. Ethanol is produced from a variety of feedstocks such as sugarcane, sugar beet, grain, barley, potatoes, molasses, corn, and wheat.

The municipality and household sector is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period; pertaining to rising wastage by consumers around the globe

Major players in the market are taking different initiatives to address the critical issues. For instance, Biffa launched a ‘Food for Fuel’ campaign on finding out that 40% of UK’s total wastage is composed of inedible products and one-third of businesses leave it untreated.

Food Waste Management is fragmented with major players like Veolia Environment, Suez, Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc., Waste Connection Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposable Services, Remondis SE & Co Kg, Biffa Group Limited and Republic Services Inc. among others, collectively constituting a competitive market. Suez S.A. is a crucial player in the Food Waste Management market. With a global presence in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa & Middle East, the company offers a wide range of services in wastes management engineering, collection & logistic, sorting & processing, and recycling, recovery & trading among others. As of 2018, the company’s net sales accounted for USD 14.6 billion.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food Waste Management market on the basis of type of waste, process, source, application and region:

Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Dairy products

Cereals

Meat

Fish & seafood

Oilseeds & pulses

Processed foods

Coffee grounds & tea

Process Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)

Aerobic digestion

Anaerobic digestion

Incineration/ combustion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)

Animal feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power generation

Source Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)

Primary food producers

Food manufacturers

Food distributors & suppliers

Food service providers

Municipalities & households

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



