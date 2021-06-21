Fumaric Acid Market Growth Opportunities and Industry Trends with Leading Participants – Prinova LLC, Dastech International Inc., Bartek Ingredients and More

The global Fumaric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 974.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the fumaric acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The market product plays a crucial role in the manufacture of energy drink, for stabilizing the beverage and maintaining its quality over time.

Fumaric acid also finds application in unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins to maintain the molecular chain. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the construction as well as automotive production. Thus, an increase in construction activities all across the globe, and expansion of automotive production will foster the market demand.

Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based fumaric acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2974

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fumaric acid is used in oral pharmaceutical formulations and has been found useful in the treatment of psoriasis. Adults with moderate to severe psoriasis can be treated with fumaric acid esters. It is also used in treating patients with systemic lupus and severe disseminated granuloma annulare. The pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Currently, fumaric acid is produced chemically from maleic anhydride, which in turn is produced from butane. However, as petroleum prices rise rather quickly, maleic anhydride as a petroleum derivative increased its price as well. However, the current drastic fall in the price of petroleum during the COVID-19 crisis can propel the demand for the production of fumaric acid by maleic anhydride.

Fumaric acid has proven to be an effective additive to piglet feed during the post-weaning period. The inclusion of the acid and the resultant adjustment of the pH value demonstrate improvement in weight gain, feed conversion ratio and food consumption. The animal feed segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The widespread construction activity in the European region is driving the demand in the region. The reconstruction and remodeling activities in the continent is creating a huge demand for unsaturated polyester resin. Germany, Italy, the UK, and France were the major consumers of the market product.

Key participants include Prinova LLC, Dastech International Inc., Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Xilong Chemical Company Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and The Chemical Company, among others.

Browse Complete Report “Fumaric Acid Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fumaric-acid-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fumaric Acid market on the basis of extraction type, application, end use industry, and region:

Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fumaria Officinalis

Maleic Anhydride

Fermentation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Additive

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Fumaric Acid market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Fumaric Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fumaric Acid Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2974

The report on the Fumaric Acid market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

Browse Related Reports –

Anionic Surfactants Market Share

Anionic Surfactants Market Growth

Anionic Surfactants Market Overview

Anionic Surfactants Market Opportunities

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter