Genomics Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 47.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for genetically modified plants and animals and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the massive change in technology. The development of innovative machines and increased spending on research is further propelling the demand. The government is taking initiatives to encourage the growth of the market. The growing trend of personalized medicine is also another trend impacting market demand. However, the high cost of the genomic instruments and regulatory guidelines are hampering the growth of the market.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Genomics market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Genomics market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Genomics market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Genomics report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Genomics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Genomics market on the basis of deliverables, technology, application, end user, and region:

Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Instrument Reagent

Services Core Genomics Biomarker Translation NGS-Based Computational Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research centers and government institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has enabled the whole genome sequencing at a very affordable price, which has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

NGS-based services held a major market share due to its adoption of whole-genome sequencing and application of the sequence databases for disease prognosis and screening. The demand is expected to grow owing to the expansion of the customer base from limited to academic and research centers to CROs, biotech, and pharma players.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has several advantages, which is boosting the demand for the market. The reaction is simple, easy to understand, and also produces results quickly. The technique is very sensitive, with the potential to produce billions of copies of a certain product for cloning, sequencing, and analysis. Thus, it finds its use in analyzing alterations of gene expression levels in tumors, microbes, or other disease states.

A major goal of the genome in animal research is to use the information to enhance the response of animals to selection. The dairy industry witnessed an agri-dairy revolution with the implementation of genome-enables genetic predictions. In the U.S., more than 2 million dairy cattle from 5 breeds have incorporated genome information into the national dairy genetic evaluation. The impact on genetic improvement has been profound.

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Genomics market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

