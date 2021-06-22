Geocomposite Market Worth,Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026 Geocomposite materials are the combinations of different materials in such a way that different applications are addressed in an optimal manner and at a minimum cost.

Large scale growing infrastructure, roads and highways construction and the property of durability are the key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the geocomposite market. Furthermore, technological progressions, collaborations and product launches are fueling the growth of geocomposite market

Based on current analysis, the global Geocomposite Market was valued at USD 385.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 956.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR 11.9% Geocomposites are planar sheets made of composite materials that contain at least one layer of geosynthetic products involving geotextile, geogrid, geonet, geomembrane, etc. They are mainly used as liners in drainage facilities, for erosion control, road constructions and in several other applications. Geocomposite materials are the combinations of different materials in such a way that different applications are addressed in an optimal manner and at a minimum cost. Geocomposites maximize the benefit/cost ratio. The geotextiles provide increased resistance to puncture, tear propagation, and friction related to sliding, as well as providing tensile strength in and of themselves. Quite often, however, the geotextiles are of the nonwoven, needle-punched variety and are of relatively heavy weight. Several large-scale construction undertakings are expected to take place over the coming years, which may suggestively enhance the demand for recomposites materials during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 385.8 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Growing demand for water inhibitions and canaling projects is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the geocomposites material market in various regions. On the other hand, fluctuation of raw material prices is may hamper the overall progress of the geocomposite market. Due to solid infrastructure, North America is successful in dominating the geocomposite market with market share of 43.5% and will continue to do so during the forecasted period.

The following are the key industry participants:

GSE Environmental (US),

TenCate Geosynthetics (US),

Maccaferri S.P.A. (Italy),

SKAPS industries (US),

ABG Ltd. (UK),

Hans Geo Components (US),

Huesker Synthetics GmbH (Germany),

and Thrace Group (Greece)

Type :

Geotextile–geonet

Geotextile-geocore

Geotextile-geogrid

Geotextile-geomembrane

Others

Applications :

Water & wastewater management

Road & highway

Landfill & mining

Soil reinforcement for civil construction

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Key findings from the report

The geotextile-geocore product type accounted for a major market share of 48% in 2018, due to its large-scale application in road & highway applications

Water and wastewater application are the fastest growing application with a growing CAGR of 12.5 %

The polyester woven geotextile reinforced open graded asphalt concrete overlay shows the largest fabric effectiveness factor of 4.349 units and the largest base isolation effectiveness factor of 7.871units in opening mode of displacement. Hence it is the best choice in purely opening mode of displacement

Growing competition among the local and global producers is primarily leading towards expansion of advanced products to expand the dominance in the market. Substantial investments in the research and development sector for the production of efficient and innovative products is an ongoing trend in the geocomposites market

Large-scale operations, namely, One Belt and One Road, Maritime Silk Road, and Silk Road Economic Belt projects in China are anticipated to uplift the demand for geocomposites in the region over the coming years

Geotextiles exhibit a relatively wide range of volumetric flow rate per unit area across the plane of the fabric, with discharge capacity again being largely determined by attributes of the polymer strand and the manufacturing process

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the geocomposite market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 13.0%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

