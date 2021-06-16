Global 3D Cell Culture Market Research Analysis 2021| Global Industry Analysis, Outllok Report & Key Profiles | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH

Global 3D Cell Culture Market

3D Cell Culture is defined as a practice of growing biological cells and allow them to interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. This technique enables the cells to grow in their natural environment in an in vivo condition. Numerous techniques are used to carry out culturing of cells in all the three dimensions. 3-dimension cell culture is a man-made environment. Cells grown in 3-dimension cell culture with similar properties of cells found inside living organisms in terms of cellular characteristics & behavior.

As three-dimension cell cultures can mimic the structure, activity, as well as microenvironment of the in-vivo tissues, this technique has varied applications in the fields of regenerative medicine, drug screening, stem cell therapies, cancer research & cell biology. The extracellular matrix in three-dimension cell cultures alows cell–cell communication by direct contact as in in-vivo environment by secreting cytokines & trophic factors. These factors are changed in a 2D environment which can significantly affect the cell–cell communication, which in turn can alter the cell morphology & proliferation. As 2-Dimesion cultures cannot recapitulate the architecture & complex cellular matrices as in 3-Dimension cultures, this technique is gaining popularity in healthcare research industry. Also, 3D cell cultures can offer results with improved efficiency & reduce the cost of overall research and development process.

Get Request sample copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/3D-Cell-Culture-Market/request-sample

The cancer and stem cell segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the 3D cell culture market is categorized into drug discovery & toxicology testing, cancer & stem cell research, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. The cancer and stem cell research segment hold the largest revenue share of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR during this forecast period. The increase in prevalence of cancer and significant funding for cancer research are major prominent factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Lack of consistency in products is anticipated hamper growth of the global 3D cell culture market. The lack of consistency between wells & batches of cell culture are the other major challenges in the adoption of 3D cell culture. In addition, matrices made from animal tissues may contain unwanted growth factors & viruses, which could negatively affect the cell culture productivity &reproducibility.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in nationwide lockdowns, thereby impacting every industry, Likewise, market is also affected by the pandemic. The 3D cell culture industry is facing various challenges to cope up with the demand & supply of 3D cell culture components due to the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, inconsistent &interrupted supply chain activities and availability of human resources are projected to impact the market growth. Moreover, surge in research practices for developing novel therapies against COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is serving as a huge opportunity for the key market players. Research associated with stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine has shown promising results for treating the COVID-19, this is anticipated to compensate the deleterious impact caused by lockdowns across the globe. Thus, the overall COVID-19 impact is expected to remain moderate for the prominent players in the global 3D cell culture market.

Market Segmentation

The Global 3D Cell Culture Market is categorized into product including Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures, (Solid Scaffolds, Hydrogels/ECM Analogs, and Micropatterned Surfaces), Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures (Low Attachment Plates, Hanging Drop Plates, 3D Bioreactors, 3D Petri Dishes), Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Cultures , and Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures, by application market is segmented into Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing, and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, and Others.

Also, the Global 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America led the market share in the year 2020 & accounted for the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period. Due to availability of private & government funding for the development of advanced 3D cell culture models, high healthcare spending, and the presence of a large number of universities & research organizations investigating various stem cell-based approaches. For instance, in December 2020, researchers from Mayo Clinic & Terasaki Institute, U.S., had developed visible hydrogels which can be used for the monitoring & control of hemorrhage. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market due to the increase investments by various international companies in the emerging economies of this region.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, Corning, Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, 3D Biomatrix, Lonza, Tecan Trading AG, 3D Biotek LLC, Global Cell Solutions, Inc., InSphero, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures

Hydrogels/ECM Analogs

Solid Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surfaces

Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures

Low Attachment Plates

Hanging Drop Plates

3D Bioreactors

3D Petri Dishes

Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Cultures

Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures

By Application

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Browse full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/3D-Cell-Culture-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com