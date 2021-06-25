Global 3D Food Printing Market Latest Trends And Growth Analysis Future Growth , Application Report By 2027

Global 3D Food Printing Market

The Global 3D Food printing Market was valued at USD 22.65 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 628.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR 52.54%.

The 3D food printing defined as an advanced technology which is used for designing and providing 3D shapes to various food products. Also, it is helpful to maintain taste, texture, and shape of the food ingredients. This technology has wide range of applications in commercial kitchens, bakeries, and confectionaries.

The increase in market need for mass customization is expected to boost the global 3D food printing market growth. The customization is done on various food products such as hamburgers, ice cream, cake, biscuits, coffee, confectionary and others. The 3D food printers prepare food which is time saving and convenient, customization of nutrients required by individuals in their food items. Also, the key operating players are launching advanced and innovative 3D food printers for indulgence applications such as confectioneries, chocolates, and pancakes leading to an increased demand for 3D food printers at a commercial and domestic level across the globe. Moreover, the rise in demand for personalized food products will support the global 3D printing food market growth during this forecast period.

The 3D food printing is the slow process which may limit the growth of global 3D food printing market growth. Also, high manufacturing cost, and less effective customization techniques are expected to hamper the global 3D food printing market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global 3D Food Printing Market is segmented into ingredient, vertical, and region.

On the basis of ingredient, the global 3D food printing market is categorized into Dough, Fruits and Vegetables, Proteins, Sauces, Dairy Products, Carbohydrates.

On the basis of vertical, the global 3D food printing market is categorized into Government, Commercial, and Residential.

On the basis of region, the global 3D food printing market is categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as 3D Systems, TNO, byFlow, Natural Machines, Systems And Materials Research Corporation, Nu Food, Beehex, Choc Edge, Modern Meadow, and North branch Everbright.

The regional distribution of the global 3d food printing market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global 3d food printing market.

