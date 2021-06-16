Global 3D Printing Metal Market: Size, Share, Latest Trend, Increase in Demand, Comprehensive Study Analysis Report to 2027

Global 3D Printing Metal Market

3 D printing is defined as process of developing three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design model. It is also called as additive manufacturing, and used for creation of three-dimensional object by deposition of layers of printing material. Various metals such as titanium alloys, aluminium, copper, nickel, stainless steel, Inconel and others. Three dimensional printing metals is practiced in additive manufacturing technology in which the substances are fused to form a 3 D arrangement of layers on the substrate. This process is a kind of additive manufacturing technology & is a little part of the metal industry.

3D printing metals is currently an engaging market owing to the increase in focus by major manufacturing companies, specialized 3D printer vendors, software vendors, 3D printing service bureaus, expert service providers, and other marketplace providers.

The increase in penetration of metal 3D printing due to greater design flexibility, low waste & cost effectiveness in the overall manufacturing landscape is expected to boost the global 3D printing metal market growth. The growing adoption of additive manufacturing in the medical, automotive, and aerospace & defense sectors is expected to drive the market. For example, in 2019, Lima Corporate had commercialized hip cup implants produced using additive manufacturing. The company had announced that company will start an on-site additive manufacturing facility at a hospital located in New York by 2020.

The global 3D printing metal market is anticipated to register substantial growth in the near future owing to rapidly growing industries like healthcare, Aerospace & defense, and automotive. Metal materials are expected to dominate the market in terms of growth rate over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increase in application of 3D printing metals in the healthcare sector in the manufacturing of medical implants is also expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

High cost associated with the techniques & materials is expected to hamper the global 3D printing metal market growth. Also, this technology has its limitations in phases of producing large parts. These factors are likely to obstruct the global 3D printing metals market.

Market Segmentation

The Global 3D Printing Metal Market is segmented into form such as Powder, and Filament, by product such as Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and others.

Also, the Global 3D Printing Metal Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The APAC industry led the global 3D printing metal market with a large revenue share & is predicted to be the fastest developing market. The growing investment in the building & construction, healthcare and consumer electronics industries is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market. China is the world’s largest producer & buyer of 3D printing metals. The development of the APAC market is also due to the presence of developing countries including India and China.

Market Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Arcam AB, GKN PLC, Hoganas AB, Sandvik AB, Voxeljet AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Renishaw PLC, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ExOne GmbH, etc.

