Global Acetyls Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2021| Market Size, Market Trends, Market Insights Report by Qualiket Research

Global Acetyls Market

Acetyl also referred as acyl which is a functional group with chemical formula CH3CO & it is a key base chemical in the production of polymers. Acetyl has a wide range of applications in various industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and others. Also, acetyls used in the modification of histones & proteins.

The increase in the use of acetyls in enhanced drug delivery is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global acetyls market growth over the forecast period. Acetylated compounds offer increased ability to cross the selectively permeable BBB (Blood-Brain Barrier) which results in the drug to reach the brain at a faster rate. Also, the increase in application of acetyl in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil& gas, furniture, and others will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, as per the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association, the research-based pharmaceutical industry invested around US$ 149.8 billion across the globe on pharmaceutical Research &Development (2015) up from about US$ 130.0 billion (2010). Moreover, the increase in geriatric population & the sedentary lifestyle has led to an increased number of generic health issues, like fever, cough body pains, and cold, and nausea which is expected to propel the global acetyls market growth.

Declining demand from solvent-based adhesives is expected to hamper the global acetyls market growth during this forecast timeframe.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Dow Chemical Company,

BP plc,

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

Celanese Corporation,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Wacker Chemie AG,

Daicel Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Ethylene Acetate

Formaldehyde

Vinyl Acetate

Acetic Anhydride

Acetic Acid

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Furniture

Paints, Inks & Waxes & Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

