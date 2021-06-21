Global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027
The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis market.
According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Significant growth in incidences of active psoriatic arthritis is observed across emerging countries together with increasing elderly population. Also, poor standard of living due to stressful work-life balance resulting in the overstimulation of immune system.
Top competitors are: Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies
The Active Psoriatic Arthritis market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2019-2027.
The Active Psoriatic Arthritis industry research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Active Psoriatic Arthritis report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Prescriptions
- OTC
- Other
Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Biologics
- Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)
- Other
By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Injectable
- Oral
- Topical
Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major Highlights of the ToC:
Market Dynamics:
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
Developmental Trend Analysis:
- Market Trend Analysis
- Market Size (Volume and Value)
Methodology/Research Approach:
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
