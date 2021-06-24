Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Demand and Segment Analysis & Growth For 2021–2027

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is forecast to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2027. The global agricultural adjuvants market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to massive growth in the global population and enormous demand for the sufficient crop supply coupled with proliferating emphasize on the protection of the crop loss, increasing concern over pesticide residues, crop quality, harvesting flexibility, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations.

Applicability of the indoor farming, green crop protection, selectively editing the genome of crops to add value to the customers, improving protein efficiency of the seeds, increasing production of the pollinator-friendly Agricultural Adjuvants, and digital analytics to increase the usability & control performance parameter of the Agricultural Adjuvants are some of the future opportunities of the market, incorporating which could deliberately increase the profitability and consumer base of the companies in this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, German giant BASF announced its plan to launch 20 new agricultural chemical protection product line-ups in the country India. The chemicals are focused on catering to key crop protection such as rice, cotton, fruits, corn, soybean, and vegetables, which are the highest used crops in that country.

In March 2019, Helena Chemical Company, a US-based agricultural adjuvants manufacturer, launched 4 new product line-ups, namely, Ele-Max Sulfur LC, N-Fixx XLR, Sultrus, and Antares Prime, that provide target specific yield-limiting agronomic solutions and helps growers meet greater returns on investment.

In August 2017, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., an American leading agrochemical farm, acquired San Francisco-based leading company in software & analytical tools for the farms, Granular, Inc. Granular will continue to provide advancements for the digital agriculture for DuPont and also improve Encirca services, an agronomic software business delivered by DuPont.

A large share of the region’s value comes from the U.S. Owing to factors such as the early development of the technology, awareness related to the bio-based food products, and super-nutritious edible products. Based on estimates, in 2016, almost 3.1 million hectares of land were managed organically. Out of these, 2 million were in the United States and almost 1.1million in Canada. Together, these represent 0.8 percent of the total agricultural area in the region. Apart from emphasizing on the usage of the agricultural adjuvants by the farmers, many agrochemical companies in US have been focusing on innovating new product developments in this region.

Key participants include Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of adjuvant categories, crop type, adoption stage, formulation, application, and region:

Adjuvant Categories Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Activators

Spreaders

Stickers

Emulsifiers

Retardants

Plant Penetrants

Inverting Agents

Stabilizing Agents

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Adoption Stage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Tank-mix

In-formulation

Formulation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Suspension Concentrates

Emulsifiable Concentrates

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Insecticides

Herbicides

Germicides

Fungicides

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Agricultural Adjuvants market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Agricultural Adjuvants market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

