Global Agro Textile Market Size, Upcoming Trends and Demand Analysis with Leading Players – Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co.

The global Agro Textile Market accounted for about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019. Growing demand for fishing nets and anti-hail nets are anticipated to remain some of the major drivers for the global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with fitness and wellness among people. Besides, there is an increasing use of agro textiles in floriculture, culmination and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and training related to organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by authorities and non-government groups is fueling the demand for agro textile market further. Favourable government regulations are also projected to impact this sector. For instance, the Indian government’s aggressive merchandising for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also predicted to increase the development in this market.

Asia pacific is the dominant region in the agro textile market due to favorable climatic situations and considerable availability of farming land. China is one of the world’s largest exporter of agro textile. Major driving force for the increasing agro textile need in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the very best awareness of horticulture & floriculture industry in this region.

Associations such as Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN), AGRA (important in Africa), and GLOBAL G.A.P. Academy provide expertise to farmers globally to setup requirements and reap new heights inside the subject of food development. Prevalence of schemes and certifications given by government including Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), The International Gold Standard in Farm Certification, and GFSI schemes in agriculture have advanced standardization in merchandise and production methods.

Future key finding of the report

The global agro textiles demand valued at about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach to about USD 14.5 Billion in 2027. Agrotech possess various benefits such as protection from pest, mild or hail, lightweight, biodegradability, resistance to microorganisms, and high capacity to maintain water.

The demand for the woven type valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2019 and it is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This type is mainly used for the constructions that are employed for wind and hail protection.

Aquaculture is projected to be the fastest application growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027. Rising importance of fish for applications aside from meals, inclusive of manufacturing of nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, has been considered one of the number one element for the growth of this sector.

The demand for aggrotech merchandise for animal husbandry inside the Middle East & Africa valued about 4.0 kilo tons in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the upcoming years.

Major corporations actively operating inside the industry consist of Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co., Capatex Ltd., Diatex, Hebel Aining Import and Export, Hy-Tex Limites, Meyabond Industry Trading Co Ltd., Neo Corp International Ltd. and SRF Ltd.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Woven

Nonwoven

Knitting

Others

Product Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Fishing nets

Anti-hail nets

Bird protection nets

Mulch-mats

Shade nets

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Husbandry

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Agro Textile Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agro Textile Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Agro Textile market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

