Global Anionic Flocculant Market Global Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Plan Report

Global Anionic Flocculant Market

Flocculation is defined as synthetic cleaning procedure for the polluted water usually performed before the sedimentation, thereby helping to improve the method of extracting contaminants from the water. Anionic flocculants are less toxic as compared to cationic flocculants.

The rise in applications in oil and gas, mining, waste water treatment, and textiles is expected to boost the global anionic flocculant market growth over the forecast period. Also, stringent rules and regulations regarding waste water disposal are driving the development of the global anionic flocculant market. Chemical industries are strictly regulated to dispose of wastewater appropriately by meeting certain parameters, which is expected to increasing demand in this sector. Furthermore, the increase in oilfield explorations and developments in the oil and gas industry is driving flocculation applications for the separation of liquids and solid particles.

Fluctuations in the prices and competition between the manufacturers are the major restraints which expected to hamper the global anionic flocculant market growth.

Market Key Player

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, SNF Floerger, Kemira Oj, Ecolab Inc., Buckman Laboratories Inc., Solenis LLC, Feraico AB, IXOM Operations Pty Ltd., Suez S.A., Kurita Water Industries Ltd, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Natural Flocculant

Synthetic Flocculant

Mineral Flocculant

By Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Industrial

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

