Global Anionic Flocculant Market Global Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Plan Report
Flocculation is defined as synthetic cleaning procedure for the polluted water usually performed before the sedimentation, thereby helping to improve the method of extracting contaminants from the water. Anionic flocculants are less toxic as compared to cationic flocculants.
The rise in applications in oil and gas, mining, waste water treatment, and textiles is expected to boost the global anionic flocculant market growth over the forecast period. Also, stringent rules and regulations regarding waste water disposal are driving the development of the global anionic flocculant market. Chemical industries are strictly regulated to dispose of wastewater appropriately by meeting certain parameters, which is expected to increasing demand in this sector. Furthermore, the increase in oilfield explorations and developments in the oil and gas industry is driving flocculation applications for the separation of liquids and solid particles.
Fluctuations in the prices and competition between the manufacturers are the major restraints which expected to hamper the global anionic flocculant market growth.
Market Key Player
Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, SNF Floerger, Kemira Oj, Ecolab Inc., Buckman Laboratories Inc., Solenis LLC, Feraico AB, IXOM Operations Pty Ltd., Suez S.A., Kurita Water Industries Ltd, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Natural Flocculant
- Synthetic Flocculant
- Mineral Flocculant
By Application
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Industrial
- Municipal Water Treatment
- Pulp & Paper
- Textile
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
