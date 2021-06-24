Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Report Analysis by CAGR, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Market Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market

Antimicrobial substances used to treat bacterial infection which known as antibiotics. Also, they are used to heal a number of medical conditions such as sinus, stroke, ear infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infection, skin infections, and other diseases. Antibiotic resistance occurs naturally as well as misuse of antibiotics in humans would raise the growth of antibiotic resistance.

The increase in burden of antibiotic-resistant infections and emergence of multi-drug resistant pathogens has been contributing the global antibiotic resistance market growth over the forecast period. Majority of pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi find the lucrative enough due to relatively slower growth in revenues for marketed drugs & lower return on investments. For Example, Novartis had canceled all plans to continue with research and development for its antibacterial drugs. Also, there are various biotech companies such as Achaogen, Melinta Therapeutics, and Nabriva Therapeutics which have undertaken the challenge of developing therapies for antibiotic resistance.

The increase in incidence of chronic & infectious disease is anticipated to propel the growth of global antibiotic resistance market. For example, approximately 17 million people were affected by contagious across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in clinical developments of antibiotic resistance is expected to boost the target market growth over the forecast period. For Example, In June 2019, around 42 new antibiotic resistance with the potential to treat bacterial infections are in clinical development.

Limited number of manufacturers in the field of antibiotic resistance as well as lack of investment from major market players is expected to hamper the global antibiotic resistance market growth during this forecast period.

The Global Antibiotic Resistance Market is segmented into Disease such as Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI), Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections (cIAI), Blood Stream Infections (BSI), Clostridium difficile infections (CDI), Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI),Hospital Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia/Ventilator (HABP/VABP), and Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP), by Pathogen such as Acinetobacter baumannii (Carbapenem-Resistant and ESBL-producing), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Carbapenem-Resistant),Staphylococcus Aureus (Methicillin-Resistant), E. coli/K. pneumonia (Carbapenem-Resistant),Streptococcus pneumoniae (Penicillin-Non-Susceptible),Clostridium difficile (Cephalosporin-Resistant, Tetracycline-Resistant), Enterococcus faecium (Vancomycin-Resistant), and Haemophilus Influenzae (Ampicillin-Resistant). Further, market is segmented into drug class such as Oxazolidinones, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines, Cephalosporins, Combination therapies, and Others.

Also, the Global Antibiotic Resistance Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the antibiotic resistance market in terms of revenue, on account of nations including China, and India where an elevated incidence of bacterial infections is reported. Also, the increase in awareness of individuals about antibiotic resistance in this region, North America & Europe is also contributing the global antibiotic resistance market growth in terms of revenue, due to availability of better medical equipment is propelling the development of antibiotic resistance market in this region.

Various key players are listed in this report such as

Achaogen, Inc,

PARATEK therapeutics,

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC,

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.,

Theravance Biopharma,

Entasis Therapeutics,

Allecra Therapeutics,

Procarta Biosystems,

NEMESIS BIOSCIENCE LTD,

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, etc.

