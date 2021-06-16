Global Application Release Automation Market Segmentation Analysis, Regional Report, Developing Company Analysis 2027

Global Application Release Automation Market

The Application Release Automation is defined as the process of deploying & packaging an application by providing the combination of automation, environmental modeling & workflow management capabilities as it transits from development through production. The application release automation enhances the speed of the slow & complex software process and exceptionally improves the delivery process. It is widely used to automate application deployments.

The increase in focus of various major players in the market on improving release processes & deployment speed is major factor expected to boost growth of the global application release automation market. Moreover, the growing adoption of application release automation tool & services in various end-use industries is expected to fuel growth of the global application release automation market.

Organizations depend on IT products & services to provide differentiated customer experiences and to retain them. However, application delivery with quality is not an easy task to accomplish. Also, poorly executed software releases waste time on fixing bugs & errors, slow the time to market & result in poor employee satisfaction owing to overburden & stress. Organizations need applications of high quality that can be delivered quickly to improve customer satisfaction. Application release automation s one of the emerging trends of software engineering which automates release processes to streamline IT delivery. It ensures continuous delivery of applications for organizations leading to accelerated time to market. Application release automation also results in satisfied development teams due to reduced operational & architectural complexities without hampering the quality of the application.

Heavy dependence on legacy processes expected to hamper the global application release automation market growth during this forecast period.

Organizations with a large number of employees have been adopting various advanced solutions to manage their software development life cycle. However, many enterprises still stick to traditional methodologies which are often time consuming and tedious. Legacy processes can be problematic, as they lack the required support & do not offer a competitive edge to the company. This can be majorly attributed to budget constraints that small and medium sized enterprises face while implementing advanced technologies. Thus, many small and medium sized enterprises depend on manual & other traditional approaches to manage software development life cycle.

Market Segmentation

The Global Application Release Automation Market is segmented into component such as Tool, and Services (Training, Consulting, and Integration, Managed Services, and Support and Maintenance), by organization size such as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Further, market is segmented into end user such as BFSI, IT & Telecomm, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, and Others.

Also, Global Application Release Automation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America application release automation market is projected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market. APAC application release automation market is expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, due to the increase in demand from various end-use industries in countries in this region. China is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the APAC, whereas the application release automation market in India is expected to register moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding advantages of application release automation in this region are fueling growth of BFSI industry, which in turn is expected to propel growth of the application release automation market in this region.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft, IBM,CA Technologies, XebiaLabs, Micro Focus, BMC Software, VMware, Fujitsu, Puppet, Chef Software, etc.

