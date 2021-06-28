Global Aromatic Aldehydes Market Key Insights And Growth Analysis, Top Key Players 2020 – 2027
Global Aromatic Aldehydes Market
Aromatic aldehydes referred as an aromatic compound which contains CHO groups such as Benzaldehydes. This compound consists of benzene rings with formyl substituent. Aromatic aldehydes are used as a raw material in various resin additives, fragrance, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and other materials.
The increase in the use of aromatic aldehydes due to the development of modern science, technology and industrialization is the key driving factor which expected to boost the global aromatic aldehydes market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing applications of aromatic aldehydes in dyes, pharmaceuticals, and other industries will positively influence the market growth. Benzaldehyde is the simplest representative of the aromatic aldehydes. The increase in demand of benzaldehyde in production of various chemicals including plastic additives, styrene, acridine dyes, pharmaceuticals, and others which is expected to fuel the market growth in near future.
Stringent government regulations associated with chemical industry is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global aromatic aldehydes market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Aromatic Aldehydes Market is segmented into type such as FCC Grade, and Technical Grade. Further, market is segmented into application such as Spices, Pharmaceutical, Agricultural, Dye, and Others.
Also, the Global Aromatic Aldehydes Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Merck KGaA , Lanxess , MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL (MGC) , Emerald Performance Materials, Shimmer Chemicals, U k aromatics , Chem Approach ,Lianyungang Taile Chemical, Kadillac Chemicals ,and Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- FCC Grade
- Technical Grade
By Application
- Spices
- Pharmaceutical
- Agricultural
- Dye
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
