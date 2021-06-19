Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Huge Demand, Growth Opportunity & Segmentation Analysis Report 2027

AI (Artificial Intelligence) refers to creation of unique systems with the help of software which can perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI comprises integration of various technologies like machine learning, reasoning, perception, natural language processing. AI is primary used in healthcare sector for diagnosis and treatment.

Increase in applications of AI (artificial intelligence) in healthcare industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for reducing diagnostic costs, reducing machine downtime and improving patient care will accelerate the usage of artificial intelligence in diagnostics and which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in collaboration and partnership activities among various AI solution providers and health facilities will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, continuous advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning are expected to prove more efficient in identifying disease diagnosis over the upcoming years.

However, lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for diagnostic software is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market growth during this analysis period.

Market segmentation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is segmented into component such as Software, Hardware, and Services. Further, market is segmented into diagnosis type such as Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Neurology, and Others.

Also, Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific,

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IDx Technologies Inc., Vuno Inc., Imagen Technologies, AliveCor, Aidoc, Neural Analytics, Riverain Technologies, and Zebra Medical Vision

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Diagnosis Type

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Neurology

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

