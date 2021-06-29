Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market by Demand Analysis, Manufacturers Share, Regions, Swot Analysis, Driving Forces, Deployment Model, Production Scope, Type and Application Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

Artificial Intelligence in medicine is utilized to analyze complex medical data by approximating human cognition with the help of algorithms & software. The development of new drug & biologicals through clinical trials can take more than a decade & cost billions of dollars during this period. This technology can help to make this process faster & cheaper. Also, helps to improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The rise in adoption of precision medicine is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in medicine market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing AI-based tools in medical care as well as the increase in venture capital investments will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in need for lowering healthcare costs, and the increase in importance of big data in medicine industry which anticipated propelling the global artificial intelligence in medicine market growth during this forecast period. The increase in the number of cross-industry partnerships is expected to fuel the global AI in medicine market growth. Number of AI start-ups in the healthcare industry has significantly grown from the past few years & the trend is expected to be the same in near future.

Lack of skilled Artificial Intelligence workforce is expected to hinder the global artificial intelligence in medicine market during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market is segmented into type such as Hardware, Software, and Services. Further, market is segmented into application such as Medical Administration & Support, Patient Management, Research & Development, and Others.

Also, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Atomwise Inc., Bay Labs, Inc., AICURE, LLC, Sense.ly Corporation., Medasense Biometrics Limited, Berg LLC, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, IBM Watson Health, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Medical Administration & Support

Patient Management

Research & Development

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

