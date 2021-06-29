Global Artificial intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market Size, Share , Future Growth Opportunities and Demand Report

Global Artificial intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market

The supply chain management plays an important role in the current age of high supply needs that lead to increasing the degree of competition and demand uncertainly. The Artificial intelligence is defined as the design of computer systems which can imitate human behavioral patterns by understanding the phenomenon of human intelligence. AI in supply chain management offers to track & maintain database of suppliers & shipping.

The increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in supply chain management is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in supply chain management market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for better transparency and visibility in supply chain data and processes will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in adoption of big data is another driving factor which is expected to propel the global artificial intelligence in supply chain management market growth during this forecast timeframe. Moreover, the growing demand for accuracy and safety in warehouses would support the growth of AI in supply chain management market. In addition, the rising demand for using AI technology in data collection & automated systems is anticipated to provide opportunity for market growth.

Lack of awareness about developments in the AI technology may hamper the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Artificial intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by technology such as Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Retail, and Consumer-Packaged Goods.

Also, the Global Artificial intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as 3M, Cisco Systems, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, LLamasoft, Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By End User

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace

Retail

Consumer-Packaged Goods

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

