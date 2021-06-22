Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity 2021-2028

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 5.92 million in 2020 which is expected to reach 12.79 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.33%.

Automated storage and retrieval system is a part of many warehouse automation systems that has the ability to sort sequence, buffer, and store wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. This system mainly comprises of storage and retrieval machines conveyor interface, rack structure, and warehouse control system.

The report contains a thorough study of the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market. This report is based on result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools. These tools aid the researchers to collect authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market has also been portrayed in the report, offering an opportunity to the market players to gauge their performance. The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2028.

Increase in demand for automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) in e-commerce due to onset of COVID-19 is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market growth. Also, rise in demand for ASRS in automotive industry will positively contribute the market growth. Furthermore, optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs as well as improved accuracy, efficiency, and productivity in supply chain along with better inventory control which is expected to drive the market growth during this forecast period.

However, requirement of large initial investment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global automated storage and retrieval (ASRS) market growth. Also, lack of technical expertise and skilled workforce will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market segmentation

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is segmented into type such as Mid Load, Vertical Lift Module, Auto store, Unit Load, Mini Load, and Carousel, by function such as Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Kitting, and Order Picking. Further, market is segmented into vertical such as Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals, Aviation, Food & Beverages, and Others.

Also, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Daifuku Co.Ltd,

Schaefer Holding Internal GMBH,

Dematic, Murata Machinery Ltd.,

Mecalux SA,

Toyota Industries,

TGW Logistics,

KNAPP, and

SYSTEM LOGISTICS

