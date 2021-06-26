Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Application, Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2028

Global Automotive Collision Repair Market

Automotive collision repair services encompass repairs, denting, replacement, painting, and refurnishing accidentally damaged vehicles. Collision repairs for vehicles are generally financed by the vehicle insurance firms based on insurance coverage claims for vehicle collisions. These services include the programs or needed skills like welding techniques, body alignment, finishing, and painting to get vehicles back on the road.

Also, there are various numbers of local vendors and company owned repair shops providing automotive collision repair solutions to the customers. The increase in cases of road collisions due to surge rash driving or driving under the effect of alcoholic consumption will support the growth of global automotive collision repair market.

The rise in sales of vehicles as a result of the increase in disposable income has led to road jamming & collisions of vehicles will accelerate the market demand during this forecast period. The increase in the number of road accidents, stringent automobile regulations & standards are also fuelling the growth of the global automotive collision repair market. Ongoing developments in the automobile sector in the fields of electric & hybrid cars is expected to propel the global automotive collision Repair market growth.

Also, the growing adoption of innovative techniques such as 3D printing of automotive parts is anticipated to drive the global automotive collision repair market growth over the forecast time period. 3D printing technology is being deployed by key operating players in the market as it is cost-effective & significantly reduces toxic emissions. Another prominent factor driving automotive repair services in the automotive collision repair market due to growing adoption of various alternative fuel vehicles.

Market Restraints

Lack of technical expertise and improving vehicle safety features may hamper the growth of global automotive collision repair market during this forecast timeline. Also, the growing demand for autonomous vehicles expected to limit the global automotive collision repair market growth.

The cOVID-19 pandemic has resulted in worldwide lockdown & shutdown of manufacturing of products, thus disrupting the supply chain of automobile production may limit the growth of automotive collision repair market during this forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as BASF, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul LLC, Henkel, Honeywell International, Inc., Continental AG, Automotive Technology Products LLC, 3M, Johnson Controls, Inc., DuPont, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Caliber Collision., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Paints & Coatings

Spare Parts

Consumables

By Service Channel

Do-It-Yourself

Do-It-For-Me

Original Equipment

By Vehicle Type

Light-duty vehicle

Heavy-duty Vehicle

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

