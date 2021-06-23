Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Share and Growth Analysis , Latest Market Updates, Top Developing companies and Business Opportunities and Application Forecast Report

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market

Automotive turbocharger is turbine driven forced induction device which is used to make vehicle more fuel efficient compared to other engines. It can increase the internal combustion engine efficiency and energy output. Improved engine power coupled with increase fuel economy will support the adoption of turbochargers in ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Vehicles.

Many governments across the globe have taken strong measures to reduce emissions and dependency on non-renewable energy resources. Automotive turbochargers help to reduce vehicular emissions. This is expected to boost the growth of global automotive turbocharger market growth over the forecast period. The electric turbochargers provide more power as well as better fuel efficiency of the elimination of the turbo lag. Also, it has various benefits and some technical challenges. Automotive turbocharger also results less maintenance and cooling oil requirements which is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for gasoline engines in light-duty vehicles will propel the market growth for gasoline turbocharger during this forecast timeline.

High market price of these components is the major restraint which is expected to restrict use of automotive turbocharger during this forecast period. Also, decrease in vehicle production from past few years may hinder the global automotive turbocharger market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market is segmented into fuel type such as Gasoline, Diesel, and Others, by vehicle type such as passenger vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Light Commercial Vehicles. Further, market is segmented into Sales Channel such as OEM, and Replacement/ Aftermarket.

Also, Global Automotive Turbocharger Market is categorized into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as HONEYWELL, CONTINENTAL AG, DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES, TEL, ABB, CUMMINS, BMTS TECHNOLOGY, IHI, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, and BORGWARNER.

The global automotive turbocharger market has been examined for the forecast period by considering Porter’s Five Force Model for the review period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global automotive turbocharger market.

