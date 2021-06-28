Global Autonomous Forklifts Market Share, Growth Rate, COVID-19 Impacts, Growth and Changing Dynamics to 2028

Global Autonomous Forklifts Market

The latest report on the Autonomous Forklifts Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Autonomous forklifts also referred as self-driving forklifts which eliminates the human factor in warehouse work. They are capable of independently maneuvering in the barns, carrying heavy loads, and loading-unloading them without any human interference. Autonomous Forklifts usually used in the warehouses and distribution centers it is a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials over short distances.

Growing investment on infrastructure development and rapid industrialization coupled with the expansion of the construction and transportation industry in developing regions are expected to boost the global autonomous forklifts market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in technology provide more efficiency to mechanical components like forklifts will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, the rise in e-commerce sector, along with the suppliers and distributors start acquiring the autonomous forklifts in order to improve productivity is expected to drive the growth of the global autonomous forklifts market.

High initial cost and maintenance cost of autonomous forklifts is expected to hinder the global autonomous forklifts market growth during this forecast period. Also, the availability of autonomous forklifts lower the product ownership may limit the market growth.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Autonomous Forklifts Market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.

Market Segmentation

The Global Autonomous Forklifts Market is segmented into tonnage type such as Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, and Above 10 Tons, by application such as Warehousing, Manufacturing, Construction, and Others. Further, market is segmented into sales channel such as in-House, and leasing.

Also, the Global Autonomous Forklifts Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Godrej Industries Limited, AB Volvo, Jungheinrich AG, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Linde Material Handling, KION Group AG, Toyota Material Handling Group, OTTO Motors, Balyo Robotic, Jungheinrich AG, Hyster, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Tonnage Type

• Below 5 Tons

• 5-10 Tons

• Above 10 Tons

By Application

• Warehousing

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Others

By Sales Channel

• In-House

• Leasing

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

