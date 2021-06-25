Global Beta Carotene Market Outlook Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 Key Vendors, Growth Rate and Forecast till 2027

Global Beta Carotene Market

The Beta carotene is defined as the part of the plant pigment that unveils defensive properties against numerous dreadful diseases. These are derived from various sources such as Algae, Fruits & Vegetables, and Synthetic source. Beta carotenes are widely used in various end use industries including Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, & Animal Feed.

The industry is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period, owing to increase in the beta-carotene consumption in food and beverages industry personal care, cosmetics, and dietary supplements will boost the global beta carotene market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for natural-source carotene products is expected to support the market growth. The beta carotene offers various benefits such as nutrition supplement and an antioxidant across various end use industries such as personal care, cosmetics, and dietary supplements will positively influence the demand of beta carotene across the globe. Moreover, the increase in consumer awareness about anti-aging, anti-cancer, and other health welfares expected to drive the global beta carotene market growth during this forecast timeline.

The increase in awareness regarding adverse effect of artificial or synthetic products expected to limit the global beta carotene market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Beta Carotene Market is segmented into source such as Algae, Fruits & Vegetables, & Synthetic. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, & Animal Feed.

Also, the Global Beta Carotene Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, , BioExtract, Flavorchem Corporation, Foodchem International Corporation, Lycored, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, D.D, Williamson & Co., IncNutralliance, Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd, and Parry Nutraceuticals.

However, the global beta carotene market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The global beta carotene market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

