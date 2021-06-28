Global Bio-based PBS Market Size 2020 Research by Top Trends, Growth Rate and Future Scope with Development Opportunities, Challenges and Region Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Bio-based PBS Market

Bio-based PBS (Polybutylene Succinate) is defined as the biodegradable plastic which decomposes into water and carbon dioxide with the microorganism under the soil. It is an excellent biopolymer which shows high flexibility, great biodegradability, and heat resistance. PBS has high biomass utilization efficiency as compared to other bio-based building blocks.

The growing demand for bio-based PBS from end use industries such as food, chemical, medical , and automobile is expected to drive the global bio-based Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations regarding the use of non-biodegradable plastic such as polybag will positively influence the market growth. Also, the rise in adoption of agricultural applications such as for mulch films is anticipated boost the growth of global bio-based PBS market during this forecast timeline. Moreover, the high biomass utilization efficiency of such polymers and the rise in demand for smart packaging across the world are also contributing the growth of bio-based PBS market.

Issues in commercialization of bio-based Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global Bio-based PBS market growth. Also, slow growth of Bio-based PBS may act as a restraining factor over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Bio-based PBS Market is segmented into type such as Biodegradable, and Non-Degradable. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food, Chemical, Medical, and Automobile.

Also, the Global Bio-based PBS Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as DuPont, Succinity GmbH, CARGILL, Cereplast, Roquette, Avantium, Mitsubishi Chemical, Natureworks, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Biodegradable

Non-Degradable

By Application

Food

Chemical

Medical

Automobile

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

