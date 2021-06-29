Global Calcium Nitrate Market Top Competitors, Application, Price Structure, Cost Analysis, Regional Growth Forecast Till 2027

Global Calcium Nitrate Market

The calcium nitrate is primarily used as a component in fertilizers. The compound contains calcium and nitrogen that are essential nourishment elements for plants. This is also used for medicinal purposes, in the manufacturing of explosives, concrete, and wastewater treatment. The calcium nitrate enhances the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil and increases yield and quality.

The Global calcium Nitrate Market growth is expected to be primarily driven by their increase in demand from agro-chemicals. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the water and waste water treatment chemicals sector will positively influence the market growth. The increase in population across the globe will fuel the market growth due to the rise in trends for implementing eco-friendly fertilizer methods & the escalating demand for food across the world. Moreover, the increase in grain crops demand is expected to drive the global calcium nitrate market growth during this forecast period. In addition, the rise in demand for major oilseeds such as corn, soybeans and wheat and grains will propel the global calcium nitrate market growth in near future.

The increase in the use of organic fertilizers expected to hamper the global calcium nitrate market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Calcium Nitrate Market is segmented into product type such as Liquid, Melt, and Crystals. Further, market is segmented into application such as Fertilizer, Concrete, Explosives, Refrigerant, Waste water treatment, and others.

Also, the Global Calcium Nitrate Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GFS Chemicals Inc., Nutrien, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF), Prathista Industries Limited, Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Yara International ASA, Uralchem Holding PLC, Swiss Formulations India, Sterling Chemicals, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Liquid

Melt

Crystals

By Application

Fertilizer

Concrete

Explosives

Refrigerant

Waste water treatment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

