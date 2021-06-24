Global Capacitive Sensor Market 2020 Overview With Qualitative Analysis, Growth Analysis , Competitive Landscape & Future Plan Report to 2027

Global Capacitive Sensor Market

The Global Capacitive Sensor Market is valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 38.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.3%.

The capacitive sensors are defined as contact or non-contact devices that sense the electrically charged objects which can detect the presence or absence of any kind of object in spite of any material such as metallic or non-metallic. These are widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and among others.

The rise in demand for capacitive sensors due to their superior sensitivity, higher measurement accuracy than inductive or resistive sensors and greater durability is expected to boost the global capacitive sensor market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for multi-touch screens which provide features such as pinch to zoom is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the growing adoption of capacitive sensors in consumer electronic products like multi-media players, tablets, smartphones, and touch screens is anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive touch sensors. In addition, the increase in government support for research and development activities in nanotechnology based applications like space exploration, food packaging, medicine, and water purification will positively influence the global capacitive sensor market growth.

Supply shortage of Indium Tin Oxide is a major restraint which expected to hamper the growth of the global capacitive sensor market during this forecast timeline. Also, lack of proper guidelines to measure performance standard is expected to limit global capacitive sensor market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Capacitive Sensor Market is segmented into sensor type such as Touch Sensors, Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, and Others. Further, market is segmented into industry such as Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Defense, and Others.

Also, Global Capacitive Sensor Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Infineon Technologies AG, Synaptics Inc, Microchip Technology, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Stmicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp.

The regional distribution of the global capacitive sensor market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global capacitive sensor market.

