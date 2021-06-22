Global Cleanroom Technology Market Size , Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2027

Global Cleanroom Technology Market

Cleanroom refers to an enclosed space that is maintained to reduce the contamination in processes that are carried out in it. They may be used for the manufacture of medical goods or for research and development purposes.

Cleanrooms are constructed in such a manner that the concentration of airborne particles such as particulates (including dust, hair, and skin), chemicals (including oil, grease, metal ions, and vapors), microorganisms (including bacteria, fungus), and radiations (including ultraviolet radiations) can be controlled.

The temperature, humidity, pressure, electrostatic charge, magnetic flux, and other factors in cleanrooms can be maintained as per the requirement. Various equipment used to maintain these environmental conditions in the cleanroom include high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters, fan filter units, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, air diffusers and showers, laminar air flow systems, and bio-safety cabinets. Various consumables used while working in cleanrooms may be classified into safety consumables, including gloves and other apparel; and cleaning consumables, which includes disinfectants, vacuum systems, and wipes.

A cleanroom technology is used as a part of specialized industrial scientist or industrial production including the microprocessors and manufacture of pharmaceutical items. This technology is designed to maintain extremely low levels of particulars, like dust, airborne organisms, or vaporized particles.

Rise in demand for cleanroom technology in manufacturing unit across dives industries is expected to propel the growth of global cleanroom technology market. Furthermore, technical advancements in cleanroom technology in manufacturing sectors which is expected to boost the global cleanroom technology market growth. In other hand, increase in demand for cleanroom technology in healthcare industry is expected to fuel the global cleanroom technology market growth.The Pharmaceutical end usersare projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.Among the Consumable segments, the Disinfectants is dominating the market and it is expected to remain dominate throughout the forecast period

Among the Equipment type, HVAC and High Efficiency filterssegment is expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.Also, in the construction type Hardwall Cleanrooms are expected to grow at a higher pace.

Drivers: Rising popularity of certified products

The demand for certified products is increasing. Various certifications such as National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS) and ISO are available worldwide, that check for the standard of the products manufactured and the process used for manufacturing them. These certifications ensure the quality of the products and the process is of the highest levels. Various certifications demand the product to be manufactured in a cleanroom to ensure minimal or no contamination in the products.

Moreover, GDP is increasing worldwide, which, in turn has led to increase in spending over cleanroom technology. Furthermore, increasing awareness about quality standards is influencing people to opt for products that are certified. This, in turn, increases the demand for cleanroom technology.

Drivers: Technological advancements in cleanroom technology

Technological advancements in the equipment such as HEPA filters, HVAC systems, and fan filter units (FFU) used in cleanrooms help in better maintenance of the cleanrooms. Also, modular cleanrooms, enclosed structures with all the equipment already fitted in them, have been introduced in the market. They do not require any external support and reduce time required for installation. Moreover, various techniques have emerged for better evaluation of the working of cleanrooms. Cleanroom software engineering (SE) refers to the process that involves mathematical verification of the design and other specifications of the cleanroom. This process is carried out before the manufacture of goods, to ensure the effective working of cleanrooms.

Challenges: High costs associated with the set up and maintenance of cleanrooms

Various equipment such as HEPA filters, fan filter units, HVAC systems, air diffusers and showers, laminar air flow systems, and bio-safety cabinets are required to set up a cleanroom. This equipment helps in controlling humidity, air pressure, temperature, noise, and particulates. All these factors need to be maintained to ensure efficient working of the cleanroom. Moreover, electrostatic charge of air and surfaces and magnetic and electromagnetic flux needs to be maintained. Equipment used for controlling these environmental conditions have high costs, thus increasing the overall cost of setting up of a cleanroom.

Furthermore, regular maintenance of all these equipment is required for proper functioning of cleanrooms. Maintenance costs of cleanrooms are high, which is a restraint for the cleanroom technology market.

However, changing government regulation and policies in the consumer edible industry is expected to hamper the global cleanroom technology market growth. Also, high operational cost associated with cleanroom technology will affect the global cleanroom technology market growth.

Opportunity: Introduction of integrated and customized cleanroom solutions

Different products require different manufacturing conditions. Similarly, R&D in different fields requires different environmental conditions. These environmental conditions may vary in terms of temperature, humidity, pressure, electrostatic charge, magnetic flux, and other environmental factors. Various companies are focusing on the manufacture of customized cleanrooms designed and equipped according to the customer’s requirements. Customized cleanrooms have applications in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology.

Opportunity: Growing popularity of modular cleanrooms

Modular cleanrooms do not require external support and can be installed directly and in less time. Based on their nature, modular cleanrooms can be classified as softwall and hardwall cleanrooms. Modular cleanrooms have wide applications in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. These cleanrooms help produce efficient results by maintaining clean and aseptic environment during the manufacturing process. Installation of modular cleanrooms saves time required for configuration of cleanrooms equipment. As a result of these factors, the demand for modular cleanrooms is increasing

Global Cleanroom Technology Market Segmentation

Global Cleanroom Technology Market is segmented into product type such as Consumables, Cleaning Consumables, and Equipment, by Technology such as Standard/ Drywall Cleanrooms, Hardwall Cleanrooms, Softwall Cleanrooms, and Others. Further, Global Cleanroom Technology Market is segmented into end user such as Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, and Hospitals & Clinics.

Global Cleanroom Technology Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are discussed in this report such as Azbil Corporation, Ardmac, Clean Air Products, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Taikisha Ltd., Exyte AG, ABN Cleanroom Technologies, Clean Rooms International Inc., Bouygues Group, and Terra Universal Inc.

The global Cleanroom Technology Market has been examined for the forecast period by considering Porter’s Five Force Model for the review period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global Cleanroom Technology Market.

