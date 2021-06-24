Global Content Intelligence Market 2020-2027 Growth Opportunity and Future Demand, Projected Market Research Report.

Global Content Intelligence Market

Content intelligence employs Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Learning Processing, and big data to convert and reconstruct raw data into valuable insights. This is widely used by marketers to measure the effectiveness of their content. It makes use of data related to customer choices, historical content insights, and demographics to provide great customer experience.

An increase in need to Align Content Strategy with business goals is expected to boost the global content intelligence market growth. Furthermore, the rise in awareness of content intelligence and availability of advance business tools and technologies such as machine learning, AI, natural language processing, and business intelligence to derive content insights are also driving the content intelligence market growth. Also, an increase in importance of content creation for marketing perspective is also expected to propel the global content intelligence market growth during this forecast analysis. Moreover, an increase in product launch activities of key companies is expected to fuel the content intelligence market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Acrolinx GmbH had launched Acrolinx Version 5.4 the latest software platform to improve customer experience and content creation. The enhancement includes term harvesting and findability dashboard, analytics dashboards configuration, and check selection features which help the customer to find relevant information and gain insights instantly.

Lack of resources and time constraint challenge marketers to produce quality content consistently is expected to hinder the global content intelligence market growth. Also, huge volume content will limit the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Content Intelligence Market is segmented into component such as Solutions, and Services, by deployment type such as On-Premise., Cloud, and Hybrid. Further, market is segmented into vertical such as BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

Also, Global Content Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Adobe, M-Files, Acrolinx GmbH,OpenText, Curata, Scoop.it, Socialbakers, Atomic Reach, OneSpot, Vennli, and Content Insights.

However, the global content intelligence market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The global content intelligence market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

