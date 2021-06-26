Global Cordless Electric String Trimmer Market 2021- Future Development, Manufacturers, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast shared in the report.

The cordless electric string trimmer is a garden tool which uses a flexible monofilament line that cut grass managing uneven edges along the driveways and trimming the unwanted patches of lawn. This is categorized into two types such as battery power, and charger power supply. It has various applications in commercial areas such as golf courses, landscape areas, and so on.

The rapid growth in the professional landscaping and gardening services due to growing urbanization is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global cordless electric string trimmer market growth. Furthermore, the increase in demand for cordless electric string trimmer due to its features such as high capacity, and greater efficiency will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, growing technological advancements to save time, cost, and energy is expected to open new avenues for industry growth during this forecast time period. In addition, the increase in prevalence of vertical gardens across urban areas will support the market growth.

Batteries only last for a short time is the major restraint which expected to hinder the global cordless electric string trimmer market growth over the forecast period.

Market analysis is also done on a regional level. The report provides an extensive analysis, considering the opportunities, outlook, and ongoing trends. The report focuses on prominent industry players by providing information like company profiles, shipments, contact information, pricing, product specifications, and others. Detailed information of the key players, along with the strategies they adopt is also presented for a thorough understanding of the landscape.

Market Segmentation

The Global Cordless Electric String Trimmer Market is segmented into product such as Battery Power, and Charger Power Supply. Further, market is segmented into application such as Household Used, Commercial, and Public Application.

Also, the Global Cordless Electric String Trimmer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Bosch,

KARCHER,

Toro,

Husqvarna,

John Deere,

MTD Holdings,

Stihl,

Snapper,

Stanley Black?Decker,

TTI,

Worx, etc.

