Global Cough Syrup Market Outlook Analysis 2020 -2027 – Sales Revenue, Industry Growth ,Global Research Report
Global Cough Syrup Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.21% over the forecast period in global market to account for a higher market value of approximately 6,185.11 million by 2027 by the As per the research study conducted by Qualiket Research the Cough Syrup Market is expected to attain substantial growth by the end of the forecast period. The report offers crucial information pertaining to the total valuation which is presently held by this industry.
The key operating players in the Cough Syrup Market are also discussed in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the overall market. The major strategies used by these companies in the Cough Syrup Market are studied in the report to offer readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Cough Syrup Market. Individual players are examined in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence as well as product catalogue, providing a clear picture of each major player operating in the Cough Syrup Market.
A dry cough can be a sign of something minor like allergies/cold, but it is also a major symptom of COVID-19. According to the scientist dextromethorphan has a “pro-viral” effect that is used for the treatment of dry cough. This pro-viral effect of the drugs helps the coronavirus to replicate and hijack the cells, which may make COVID-19 positive patients feel sicker. Therefore, researchers suggested to avoid cold & flu medicines, especially dextromethorphan, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Players
The report provides some of the key players operating in the global cough syrup market including, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Procter and Gamble, Sanofi, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., etc.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Expectorants
- Cough Suppressants/Antitussives
- Combination Medications
By Age Group
- Pediatric
- Adults
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
