Global Curling Irons Market Surveys, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-user, and Application Report
Curling irons are devices which are used to change the structure or shape of the hair by using heat. They are classified into various types such as Curling Wands, Curling Tongs, and Others. These devices are made up with metal, ceramic, titanium, and other materials.
The increase in the use of more economical hair grooming products due to the increasing focus on personal appearance and grooming is expected to boost the global curling irons market during this forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in traction in hair styling tools with digitally precise heat and speed adjustments along with vitamin coatings for maximum hair protection is expected to drive the global curl irons market growth. Also, the growing preference for portable and less time-consuming hair styling products is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the focus of beauty brands to engage their consumers through celebrities and social media influencers are projected to further propel demand for the product in the global curling irons market growth.
Improper use of curling irons can cause hair damage which expected to hamper the global curling irons market growth during this forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Curling Irons Market is segmented into product such as Curling Wands, Curling Tongs, and Others. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Hypermarket, supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Others.
Also, the Global Curling Irons Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Helen of Troy, Geloon, Andis Company, Revlon, Inc., Dyson, Lunata Beauty, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Curlingiron.org., etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Curling Wands
- Curling Tongs
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarket
- Supermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
