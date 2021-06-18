Global Digital Twin Market Report 2020 Global Industry Size, Segment by Key Companies, Types & Applications and Future Plan Report

Global Digital Twin Market

Digital twin is commonly called as the digital replica of living or non-living physical entity. Digital twin is a type of IoT (Internet of Thing). It is a virtual model of process, product, and service. Digital twin is used for the data analysis, and system monitoring. Digital twin represents the convergence of the virtual and the physical world where each industrial product will get dynamic representation.

Increase in demand for IoT, Artificial Intelligence in various industries like Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and transportation will rise the demand for digital twin, in near future. Increase in research and development activities such as 3D printing is expected to boost the growth of global digital twin marker. For instance, In January 2019, Siemens Ag had launched new 3D additive manufacturing process with digital twin software. This new technologies expected to grow global digital twin market in this forecast period. Inadequate It infrastructures in developed countries is the major restraining factor for the market, which is expected to hamper the growth of global digital twin market.

Global Digital Twin Market Segmentation

Global digital twin market is segmented by types such as Part Digital Twin, Product Digital Twin, System Digital Twin, and Process Digital Twin, by technology such as IoT and IIot, Blockchain, Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, and Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality. Further global digital twin market is segmented by End users such as Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics and Electrical Machine Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Home & Commercials, and Others.

Also, global digital twin market is segmented into five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Digital Twin Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are discussed in the global digital twin market report including General Electric, IBM, PTC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Ansys, SAP, Oracle, Robert Bosch, and SWIM AI

In the Global digital twin market report is the first hand information is provided of which qualitative & quantitative valuation is completed manly by the industry analysis. The research is done on the parameters of SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Force Model. The latest inputs from industry experts & participants who have a keen focus on a value chain of the target market worldwide. Moreover, the report encompasses in-depth analysis of parent market its trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness based on segmentation. The research procedure divided into primary & secondary researches, and with the help of it, a better understanding of the Global digital twin market is done.

