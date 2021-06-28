Global E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Key Insights, Major Players, Share,Growth Analysis and Future Plan Report

Global E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market

E-commerce Fulfillment Service is defined as the entire process behind getting an order delivered to a customer after they order it online. It part of the supply chain entails receiving and storing inventory, processing orders, packing boxes, picking items, and transporting the items to the customer’s shipping destination.

The proliferation of e-commerce and the resulting increase in the number of online buyers, especially in emerging economies expected to boost the global e-commerce fulfillment services market growth. Fulfillment service centers enable e-commerce merchants to outsource services including shipping, warehousing, bundling and other value added services like return management and urgent parcel service will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, various benefits provided by outsourcing fulfillment services to a dedicated supplier are propelling the market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, the increase in consumer demand for product delivery in the shortest possible turnaround will significantly drive the growth of global e-commerce fulfillment services market.

Companies are providing e-commerce fulfillment services including sectors such as large e-commerce, pure-play e-commerce fulfillment services companies, and technology-focused startups which make huge competition among leading players. The higher level of competition may limit the global e-commerce fulfillment services market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market is segmented into service type such as Bundling Fulfillment Services, Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services, Shipping Fulfillment Services, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Clothing & Footwear, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Books & Stationery, Beauty & Personal Care, Automotive, Sports & Leisure, Home & Kitchen Application, and Others.

Also, the Global E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Amazon.com, Inc., FedEx, Sprocket Express, Xpert Fulfillment, Shipfusion Inc., ShipBob, Inc., Red Stag Fulfillment, Rakuten Super Logistics, Ingram Micro, Inc., eFulfillment Service, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc.,etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Service

Bundling Fulfillment Services

Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services

Shipping Fulfillment Services

Others

By Application

Clothing & Footwear

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Books & Stationery

Beauty & Personal Care

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Home & Kitchen Application

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

