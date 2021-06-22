Global Edge Computing Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Application (Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things, Remote Monitoring, and Content Delivery)

The Edge Computing Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Edge Computing market has been analysed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

Latest published report on the Global Edge Computing Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2021-2028. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is fulfilled with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Edge-Computing-Market/request-sample

Edge computing is an approach which processes data at the edge of the network. For instance, in telecommunication industry mobile can be an edge device. Therefore, every device produces data at the edge of network functions as an edge device. Rise in load on the cloud infrastructure across the globe , and increase in number of intelligent applications are some driving factors which are expected to grow the global edge computing device market in near future.

The report also ensure an analysis of the market by allowing a comprehensive view of the Global Edge Computing Market and its associated components by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as government expenditure, economic growth, supply chains, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up & top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been done by using a precise research framework which is suited to the target market. This framework works as a research standard, providing tools to create market reports.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of IoT across various industries such as financial and banking industry, retail, and healthcare is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global edge computing market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision making solutions will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, Edge computing for IoT offers various advantages for many IoT deployments as compared to using the cloud to store and process data. For Example, many IoT processors provide an increased level of automation at the edge resulting in low latency for rapid data processing. It has ability to reside at an operator’s local datacenter, at dedicated server or base station on the customer’s premises. In addition to that, increase in demand for autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure will drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, increase in security concerns pertaining to edge computing is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global edge computing market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Edge Computing Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by application such as Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things, Remote Monitoring, and Content Delivery. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Financial and Banking Industry, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial, Energy & Utilities, Telecommunications, and Others.

Also, Global Edge Computing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The report comprises a comprehensive study of the competitive setting of the Edge Computing Market and the recent trends that are anticipated to impact the market landscape. It acknowledges crucial players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the Edge Computing Market share study to give a broader overview of the key players in the market

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Cisco,

HPE,

HUAWEI,

DELL TECHNOLOGIES,

NOKIA,

IBM,

AMAZON WEB SERVICES,

FOGHORN SYSTEMS,

MACHINESHOP,

SAGUNA NETWORKS,

LITMUS AUTOMATION, and

SIXSQ

Inquire Before Buying @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Edge-Computing-Market/inquire-before-buying

Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Edge Computing Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Edge Computing Market, By Component

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component

5.2 Global Edge Computing Market Share Analysis, By Component

5.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size and Forecast, By Component

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2. Software

5.3.3. Services

6 Global Edge Computing Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Edge Computing Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Smart Cities

6.3.2 Industrial Internet of Things

6.3.3. Remote Monitoring

6.3.4. Content Delivery

7 Global Edge Computing Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Edge Computing Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3. 1 Financial & Banking Industry

7.3.2. Retail

7.3.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.3.4. Industrial

7.3.5. Energy & Utilities

7.3.6. Telecommunications

7.3.7 Others

8 Global Edge Computing Market, By Region

Continue….

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Edge-Computing-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com