Global Edge Data Center Market Report Analysis with – Major Players are Microsoft Corporation, EdgeConneX Inc., 365 Operating LLC, Eaton Corporation Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Global Edge Data Center Market was valued at USD 4.85 billion which expected to reach USD 28.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 23.35%.

Edge data centers are defined as smaller facilities located close to the populations they serve that deliver cloud computing resources and cached content to end users. They usually connect to a larger central data center or multiple data center.

The increase in usage of internet services followed by a rise in the number of connected devices has shifted the trend towards bandwidth-intensive applications are expected to boost the global edge data center market growth. Furthermore, the increase in the adoption of digital services across the globe will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in demand of the internet of things (IoT) devices, and increasing mobile data traffic and OTT traffic across the world is expected to propel the growth of edge data center market. Moreover, growing demand for high computational power is encouraging service providers to host data centers at edge locations low-latency connectivity is expected to drive the global edge data center market growth.

High cost involved in the construction of new data center is expected to hinder the global edge data center market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Edge Data Center Market is segmented into component such as Solution, and Services, by organization such as Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises. Further, market is segmented into application such as BFSI, Retail, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare, Government, and IT & Telecommunication.

Also, the Global Edge Data Center Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Microsoft Corporation,

EdgeConneX Inc.,

365 Operating LLC,

Eaton Corporation Inc.,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Fujitsu Ltd.,

Hitachi Vantara LLC,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,

Panduit Corporation,

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Solution

Services

By Organization

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By Application

BFSI

Retail

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecommunication

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

