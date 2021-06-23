Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Including Top Key Players like Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Limited, AT & T, Inc., Verizon Communications

Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market was valued at USD 515 million in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 88,588 million by 2027 at a CAGR 134.8%.

Fixed Wireless Access is an alternative method of providing internet connectivity which uses wireless network technology rather than fixed lines. An access unit is attached to street furniture, which then wirelessly connects to a receiver placed inside a home/business property. The receiver then feeds a router, which delivers a Wi-Fi signal into the building, allowing users to connect their various everyday devices.

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Limited, AT & T, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Siklu Communication Limited, Airspan Networks Inc., Arqiva, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, etc.

Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Research report offers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, pricing analysis, and holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. Further, Key operating players with their profiles are discussed in the report. Also, the subsidiaries & other associated companies are discussed with collaboration, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these prominent players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress & their current standing in the market.

The regional distribution of the Fixed wireless Access (FWA) market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analyzed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) market.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Hardware

Consumer Premise Equipment (CPE)

Access units (Femto & Picocells)

Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

