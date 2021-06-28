Global Flatback Tapes Market With (COVID19) Impact Analysis,Top Companies like-3M Company, Universal Tape Company, Tapes Technical Solutions, Llc., Frank W. Winne Son, Inc., Can-Do National Tape

Global Flatback Tapes Market

Flatback Tapes are utilized in cores, paper, and tubes manufacturing industries for tabbing, splicing, mounting, holding, and fastening that demand aggressive aggression. They are thick as compared to crepe tapes, when they are used for the tabbing & splicing applications it can be easily torn & are recognizable with bare eyes.

The chemical manufacturers across the globe are investing extensively in research and development activities. Reliable management of chemical substances has been one of the primary focuses of the companies in the chemical industry for the past few years, sustainable consumption and production of chemicals. Stringent government mandates and policy frameworks are encouraging manufacturers and companies to become increasingly aware of conducting environmentally friendly activities and ensuring chemical safety.

The increase in intolerance towards plastic and shifting consumer preference towards biodegradable and environment friendly packaging is propelling the demand for paper, leather, tube, core and other flatback paper end use industries. Furthermore, growth in the global automotive industry for flatback tapes in masking will positively influence the market growth. These tapes are extensively used in the automotive industry for masking & packaging applications. Also, they are commonly used in paper and paperboard and other rolls production for splicing and tabbing applications. Flatback tapes with high strength, thickness, and low elongation have low tear strength and suitable for splicing applications. Moreover, electronic industry to play a vital role in adoption with splicing and masking being the core needs will drive the global flatback tapes market growth.

The presence of product alternate is acting as major restraint towards the growth of the flat back tape market during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Flatback Tapes Market is segmented into adhesive such as Silicon, Acrylic, Rubber, and Others, by product such as Single Side, and Double Side, by application such as Splicing, Packaging, Masking, and Tabbing. Further, market is segmented into thickness such as < 5Mil, 5Mil to 10 Mil, and > 10 Mil.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

3M Company,

Universal Tape Company,

Tapes Technical Solutions, Llc.,

Frank W. Winne Son, Inc.,

Can-Do National Tape,

Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc,

MBK Tape Solutions,

International Plastics Inc.,

Kruse Adhesive Tape, Inc.,

Pro Tapes Specialties, Inc.,

Scapa Group plc.etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Adhesive

Silicon

Acrylic

Rubber

Others

By Product

Single Side

Double Side

By Application

Splicing

Packaging

Masking

Tabbing

By Thickness

< 5Mil

5Mil to 10 Mil

10 Mil

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

