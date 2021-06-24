Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Comprehensive Research Study, Growth Opportunity by Top Venders, and Future Opportunity by 2027

Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

GaN Semiconductor devices are also known as Gallium Nitride semiconductor devices which are widely used in LED diodes. It has more advantages over silicon technology in terms of power handling capacity and temperature. GaN semiconductor devices have unique properties such as low resistance, high speed switching capacity, high operating temperature, high current density, and high electric strength.

The rise in demand for power electronics due to their low power consumption and efficiency is expected to boost the global GaN semiconductor devices market growth. Gallium Nitride semiconductors posses various electrical properties like large electric field, higher saturation velocity, high thermal conductivity, and high breakdown voltage, which make them an ideal choice for use in a various switching devices. Furthermore, the rise in demand for GaN semiconductor in defense & aerospace is expected to propel the global GaN semiconductor devices market growth. These devices are extensively used in different sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare. Moreover, the increase in demand for wireless devices, the rapid evolution of automated devices is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast timeline.

High material and fabrication cost are the major restraint which expected to hamper the global GaN semiconductor devices market growth. Also, the increase in competition from silicon carbide technology will limit the global GaN semiconductor devices market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented into product such as GaN Radio Frequency Devices, Opto-semiconductors, and Power Semiconductors, by component such as Diode, Transistor, Rectifier, Power IC, and Others, by wafer size such as 2-inch,4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Information & Communication Technology, Industrial & Power, and Others.

Also, Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented into five regions such as five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Play Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cree, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qorvo, Inc., NXP Semiconductor, NexGen Power Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, GaN Systems, Fujitsu Ltd.,and Efficient Power Conversion Corporation.

However, the global gan semiconductor devices market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The global gan semiconductor devices market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

