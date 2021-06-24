Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market Share, Size 2021 By Industry Future Demand, Global Research, Competitive Analysis , Developing Trends, Region Forecast To 2028

Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market was valued at USD 5281.01 million in 2018 which is expected to reach 75,098 million by 2027 at a CAGR 39.4%.

Hadoop-as-a-service is a type of big data analytics service that requires real time analytics from data such as audio, email, video, data from external sources like internet and social media, and multitude of sensors. Big data management, big data analytics, and big data storage in cloud are the main functions of Hadoop-as-a service. This is a cost effective technology with minimum consumption of time. Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) widely used in various industries like manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, government, consumer goods, defense, media & entertainment, education, and others.

Increase in demand for Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) technology in small, medium, and larger enterprises will boost the global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market growth, over the forecast period. Furthermore, Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) is the cost effective technology which able to analyze and manage large amount of data, with the cost efficient cloud computing technology. These factors will have the positive impact on global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market growth. Moreover, Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) technology reduces operating cost and usage commodity hardware foe reliable distribution is expected to propel the growth of global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market, over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is segmented into deployment type such as Run it Yourself (RIY), and Pure Play (PP), by enterprise size such as Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Further, Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is segmented into end user such as Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Government, Defense, Media & Entertainment, Education, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

Also, Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

SAP SE,

Google Inc.,

MapR Technologies,

EMC Corporation,

Mortar Data,

Microsoft Corporation,

IBM Corporation,

Amazon web services,

Cloudera Inc, and

Datameer.

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Type

Run it Yourself (RIY)

Pure Play (PP)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises,

Large Enterprises

By End User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Government

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

