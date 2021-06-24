Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size, Share Analysis 2020, Global Top Companies , Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures, Growth, Future Trend, Business Analysis Report

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

Healthcare Cybersecurity is also referred as information technology security or computer security in healthcare. This is an adoption of Cybersecurity solutions and services by healthcare organizations to protect computers, networks, programs, and data related to hospital and patient from cyber attack or unauthorized access.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Healthcare-Cybersecurity-Market/request-sample

An increase in incidences of cyberattacks for misuse of electronic patient health records IP theft, social security records, and others is expected to boost the global healthcare Cybersecurity market growth. For instance, as per the information of Health IT security around 190,000 HealthEquity customers was breached in 2018.Healthcare organizations like hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies are highly affected by cyberattacks and data breaching. Electronic health records are the main sources for attackers as they contain highly sensitive data which includes bank details, social security numbers, and other personal health information. These records can be used for healthcare insurance fraud as a means of selling prescription medications in the black market. Continuous technological advancements in healthcare Cybersecurity solutions will fuel the market growth during this forecast timeline.

Lack of trained professionals is the restraint for a market which expected to limit the global healthcare Cybersecurity market growth. Also, limited awareness of Cybersecurity in the healthcare industry and lack of adoption of updated software is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market is segmented into type of threat such as Malware, Spyware, Distributed Denial of Service, Advanced Persistent Threats, and Others, by solution such as Identity and Access Management, Antivirus & Antimalware, Security Information and Event Management, Risk and Compliance Management, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Health Insurance, Hospitals, and Others.

Also, Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market is fragmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Healthcare-Cybersecurity-Market/ask-for-discount

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cisco, Intel Corporation, McAfee, LLC, FireEye, Inc, Palo Alto Networks, Kaspersky, Atos SE, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, IBM, and Symantec Corporation.

The global healthcare cybersecurity market has been examined for the forecast period by considering porter’s five force model for the review period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed swot analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global healthcare cybersecurity market.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Healthcare-Cybersecurity-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com