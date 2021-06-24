Global Healthcare Data Storage Market size, growth analysis , growth trends, covid-19 impact, and forecast till 2027

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market

Healthcare companies are building their IT infrastructures to be more flexible as well as scalable to meet the growing data demand. Healthcare data storage systems allow healthcare organizations to manage, collect, and analyze data which can be later used for making decisions and improving their operations for efficiency.

The rise in use of electronic medical records and computerized provider order entries to reduce the time and increase the efficiency is expected to propel the global healthcare data storage market growth. For instance, in 2017, as per the article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 86.9% of the office based physicians used EMR (Electronic Medical Record) systems. Furthermore, the rise in burden of healthcare data in clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers and healthcare manufacturing companies will increase the demand for storage solution. Rise in demand for software to store the clinical data safely for analyzing information in the healthcare environment and efficient quality of treatment is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, growing collaboration between healthcare and IT companies to develop innovative cloud based solutions for managing healthcare data which is expected to support the market growth.

Increase in security concerns related to cloud based image processing and analytics is expected to hinder the global healthcare data storage market growth. Also, a lack of structured data will limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into deployment such as On-Premise, Remote, and Hybrid, by architecture such as Object Storage, File Storage, and Block Storage, by type such as Magnetic Storage (Magnetic Disks, and Magnetic Tapes), and Flash & Solid State Storage. Further, market is segmented into storage system such as Direct-attached Storage, Network-attached Storage, and Storage Area Network, by end use such as Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Academic & Government institutes, Clinical Research Labs, Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories, and Others.

Also, Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Dell, IBM Corporation, Huawei, Scality, Western Digital, Toshiba, Hitachi, Pure Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The regional distribution of the global healthcare data storage market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global healthcare data storage market.

