Global Heart Pump Device Market Top Vendors, Growth Analysis ,Application, Future Growth Analysis Report Forecast till 2027

Global Heart Pump Device Market size is expected to grow at a 20.6% % CAGR between 2020-2027, states the latest Qualiket Research report. Heart pump devices are used to improve cardiac circulation which are work by completely or partially replacing the working of the heart. Mostly used by those recovering from heart attack or cardiac surgery, such devices offer support for a brief time span. These devices receive blood from the heart’s lower chamber and pump it to the vital organs & the body.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs)

Total Artificial Heart (TAH)

By Type

Implantable Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

By Therapy

Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

Bridge-To-Candidancy (BTC)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other Therapies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Global Heart Pump Device Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe region commanded the largest share of the heart pump device market in the 2021. The large share of this market segment can be attributed due to the increase in adoption of heart pump devices, the growing prevalence of CVDs, and the increase in number of research activities to improve current technologies as well as the limited availability of heart donors for transplants.

